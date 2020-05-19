All La Vida Llena residents test negative for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All of the 435 residents at the La Vida Llena retirement community have tested negative for COVID-19 twice consecutively according to the facility’s test results on Tuesday, May 19.

This comes after an outbreak of the virus at the facility was announced by the city in April. The facility reports that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services found zero deficiencies at La Vida Llena after an unannounced COVID-19 infection prevention and control inspection took place from May 11 and 12.

“This pandemic has been a difficult challenge and one that remains ongoing, but we’ve prayed for this 100% test result day after day,” said DeAnn Eaton, the CEO of Haverland Carter Lifestyle Group, that operates La Vida Llena. “To know that each of our residents is free of this awful virus as of this morning – that’s a precious gift. We will continue to do everything we can to protect our residents and staff.”

Third party inspectors that were employed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services found that “no deficiencies were cited” following the two day survey. The facility was also reported to be in “substantial compliance” with federal rules and regulations.

As of Tuesday morning, the facility reports that 289 of the total 303 employees have tested negative for COVID-19. La Vida Llena continues to wait for the remaining test results of the other 14 employees.

