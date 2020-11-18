Alien Motor Speedway planning one more event for ‘protest racing season’

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell track continues to hold car races even though it’s not allowed under the public health order. The Alien Motor Speedway says it will have one more night of races this Saturday, ending what it calls a ‘protest racing season.’
Under the current health order, non-essential businesses are supposed to be closed and large gatherings like sporting events are not allowed although we haven’t seen any citations for protests. KRQE News 13 reached out to the speedway for comment and to state police, to see if they plan on doing anything about the race, that would violate the health order, but did not hear back.
