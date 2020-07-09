News Alert
Heat stress advisory issued as New Mexico expected to see 100-degree temperatures
Live Now
WATCH KRQE AT 10PM

Alien Motor Speedway in Roswell faces $5,000 fine if they hold races

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police are warning a Roswell speedway if they race again this weekend they’ll face a $5,000 fine. A flyer posted to the Alien Motor Speedway Facebook page announces races this coming Friday and Saturday. Another post invites drivers from west Texas.

New Mexico State Police issued a cease-and-desist letter last month stating the business is violating the governor’s state health order that bans mass gatherings. NMSP then issued a citation late last month after 300 people attended a race. NMSP says if they hold races this weekend they’ll face fine.

“If they fail to do that and they have their event this weekend 01:36 that will be their third violation and they will be reported to the department of health for you know, they can impose up to a five-thousand dollars and civil penalties to the speedway,” said Officer Ray Wilson. Organizers argue they need to hold races because they need a source of income.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Night Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Night Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss