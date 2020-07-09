Alien Motor Speedway in Roswell faces $5,000 fine if they hold races

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police are warning a Roswell speedway if they race again this weekend they’ll face a $5,000 fine. A flyer posted to the Alien Motor Speedway Facebook page announces races this coming Friday and Saturday. Another post invites drivers from west Texas.

New Mexico State Police issued a cease-and-desist letter last month stating the business is violating the governor’s state health order that bans mass gatherings. NMSP then issued a citation late last month after 300 people attended a race. NMSP says if they hold races this weekend they’ll face fine.

“If they fail to do that and they have their event this weekend 01:36 that will be their third violation and they will be reported to the department of health for you know, they can impose up to a five-thousand dollars and civil penalties to the speedway,” said Officer Ray Wilson. Organizers argue they need to hold races because they need a source of income.

