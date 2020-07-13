News Alert
HEAT ADVISORY FORECAST // Record heat continues throughout state Monday

Alien Motor Speedway facing $5K fine for holding event this weekend

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell speedway now faces a $5,000 fine after violating the state’s health order for a third time. State police say officers spotted an event at the Alien Motor Speedway this weekend.

The speedway’s Facebook page acknowledges their “action-packed weekend of racing.” Organizers have said they need to hold the races for the income but State Police say the business is violating the health order banning mass gatherings.

State Police say this is their third violation. The department states it will report the violation to the Department of Health this week, who has the final say on whether to fine the speedway. The speedway has already mentioned another possible event for next weekend.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss