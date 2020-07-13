Alien Motor Speedway facing $5K fine for holding event this weekend

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell speedway now faces a $5,000 fine after violating the state’s health order for a third time. State police say officers spotted an event at the Alien Motor Speedway this weekend.

The speedway’s Facebook page acknowledges their “action-packed weekend of racing.” Organizers have said they need to hold the races for the income but State Police say the business is violating the health order banning mass gatherings.

State Police say this is their third violation. The department states it will report the violation to the Department of Health this week, who has the final say on whether to fine the speedway. The speedway has already mentioned another possible event for next weekend.

