Alert sent out for pop-up COVID testing company set up in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Warnings are popping up from coast to coast about a pop-up testing company that’s now in Albuquerque. The company, Center for COVID Control, is even under investigation in a couple of states. The Better Business Bureau has alerts out for the company after customers in a growing list of states have complained the rapid test results are anything but rapid.

“Right now the biggest thing is COVID testing,” said New Mexico Better Business Bureau Marketing Coordinator, Victoria Carreon.

Over the past week, newspapers, magazines and news stories are showing up around the country highlighting consumer complaints with the Center for COVID Control, an Illinois-based company with pop-up testing sites sprouting up across the U.S.; including one in Albuquerque and another in Santa Fe.

“You’re going to want to do your research especially right now with there being so much misinformation about is this legitimate there’s going to be a lot of questions,” said Carreon

The testing company has set up shop on Irving just off of Coors offering tests to a steady stream of people looking to know their status. in states like California, Minnesota, Missouri and now Oregon. Customers say they’ve waited weeks for their same-day test results and even received emails with negative test results before they’ve taken the test.

“Do as much vetting as possible. Think about this, it’s a medical test you’re going to be providing your personal information,” added Carreon.

Oregon is now investigating the company and the national Better Business Bureau has an alert out for the company.

“We can’t take action against businesses. It’s all about alerting consumers and letting them know to be vigilant and to proceed with caution if they should choose to do business with these businesses, said Carreon.

The Better Business Bureau says they have not received any complaints about the pop-up testing site in Albuquerque. KRQE News 13 did reach out to the COVID Control Center for comment but did not hear back.