Albuquerque’s animal shelters ‘thriving’ during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department said they’re thriving during the pandemic.

Animal Welfare said they have 200 fewer animals than this time last year and are only about 40% capacity. Officials said a lot of that is due to the success of their foster program with 350 animals adopted this month.

They add that most of those fosters ends with adoption. “We couldn’t do it without the community. When you talk about kids, you say it takes a village, but it also takes a village with pets and we have been so lucky to have so many animal lovers in this community,” said Carolyn Ortega, the director with the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department.

Animal Welfare said that the number of strays they usually receive is also less than usual, they add that COVID-safe modifications and walk-in services have helped them stay fully staffed, which has helped them keep their adoptions ahead of their intake.