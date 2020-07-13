Albuquerque yard sign company busier than ever, helping people celebrate during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret businesses are struggling right now but there is one industry that is thriving during the pandemic, leaving its mark all over Albuquerque and spreading joy along the way. From birthdays to welcome home surprises, life’s big moments haven’t stopped during the coronavirus pandemic.”We have to celebrate different now,” says Cynthia Gutierrez.

One Albuquerque business is working to make sure everyone feels special on their big day. “Yard signs have taken on a whole new meaning to with the pandemic,” says Vicki Marra, owner Sign Gypsies Albuquerque.

Owner of Sign Gypsies-Albuquerque Vicki Marra says over the past five months the demand for customized yard signs like these has grown exponentially.”People didn’t really know about our business and now that people can’t celebrate and have people at their house to celebrate a party. We’re a perfect way to celebrate without breaking any of the social distancing rules,” Marra says.

The signs have been spotted in front of homes, hospitals, and senior care facilities across the city, “A friend of mine of Facebook did it for her daughter I thought that would be cute since we are in quarantine at the time so I started getting them,” Gutierrez says.

Marra says crews go out to set up the signs in the middle of the night so people wake up to the surprise. “For my birthday, I was out here for a little bit and people were honking and I was just waving hi,” Gutierrez says.

Marra says during these uncertain times, these signs do much more than convey a message. “This is just the greatest opportunity to spread some joy and make people happy,” Marra says. The Sign Gypsies team will remove the signs after 24-hours, so it’s a completely contact-less experience.