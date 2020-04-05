Albuquerque working with hotels to be used as emergency shelters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is working on a plan to potentially use local hotels as emergency shelters for frontline workers. The city is also planning on utilizing the Convention Center in downtown as a space that can be used for additional medical services during the pandemic if needed.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has already ordered that the old Lovelace Hospital off Gibson be used as a field hospital just last week that will add more than 200 additional hospital beds. Mayor Tim Keller said on Saturday during a news conference he wants to get the Convention Center ready in case more space is needed.

“We are looking at this facility if we need another location here in Albuquerque for medical services and or possibly for getting this third space area,” said Keller. “As you can see, it’s sort of perfect for the cubicle set up that the army’s been using in other places in the country. “

Keller said the Convention Center would be a good spot for medical services if the city needs another facility because it’s centrally located near three major hospitals and has 800 parking spaces.

Keller also noted the city is working on using various hotels and motels as emergency shelters for healthcare personnel and other essential workers. “Looking at opening up some hotels as emergency shelters, this could be used for employees and public health workers, anyone who’s in essential service as a third space,” said Keller.

He said they are already in discussion with a lot of private hotel operators, but said they still hope to find more sites to help.

Mayor Keller also said that as of Saturday, there is no plan to implement a city curfew, but that could change if there is a massive outbreak of positive cases.