Albuquerque woman speaks out on coronavirus testing experience

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fewer than a hundred New Mexicans have been tested for the coronavirus and KRQE News 13 spoke to one of them about what the process and the waiting game were like.

Johanna Chappelle was isolated in her home for three days as she anxiously waited for her coronavirus test results.

This all stems from her 10 day trip to Israel she took with her best friend. She got back last Friday via Amsterdam and Salt Lake City and woke up the next morning with a cough and fever, so she went to a Presbyterian Urgent Care facility.

“They take a tiny little swab, put it up in your nasal passage and they put it in a liquid solution,” said Chappelle

She was sequestered in the guest bedroom of her home for the next few days, as she waited anxiously for the results.

On Tuesday, she got the call she was hoping for. The New Mexico Department of Health letting her know her tests were negative.

“The whole idea of it being negative, oh wow, now I got freedom,” said Chappelle.

Chappelle said she’s feeling much better now after getting cough medicine and antibiotics from the hospital.

Related Content