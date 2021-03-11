Albuquerque woman remembers New Mexico COVID-19 victims with flags

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One year into the pandemic and more than 3,800 New Mexicans have died from the virus. The number is hard to fathom, but one Albuquerque woman is committed to making sure people can see just how many New Mexicans were lost.

A sea of black flags covers Jennifer Rautman’s yard at her home in northeast Albuquerque. She plants them every week, one flag for every New Mexican who has died from COVID-19. She started doing it after seeing an article of a woman in Texas placing flags on a field to remember the state’s COVID-19 victims.

“Thought for New Mexico I could do that to try to make it visual so people could see what it looks like,” Rautman said. Her yard also has a large sign letting passersby know what the sight is all about.

“In a military cemetery the lines are so very straight and so absolutely perfect and mine really aren’t I try but you know, they aren’t. But then I think death isn’t perfect, death isn’t neat,” she said as she places more flags into the ground.

Rautman started planting flags in January as the state’s death toll started to climb. “Because these numbers get so big they don’t mean anything.,” she said. “And it’s just a number. And we have had so many people stop and say one of those is my cousin, One of those is my brother… it means something that way.”

The sobering sight stopped neighbors like Alan Duhon. “Oh, it was very emotional, it hit really hit me. It hit me hard. And I was so impressed with her desire to do all that,” Duhon said. He soon offered to lend a hand, helping Rautman plant the more than 3,800 flags in her yard.

“Gives you a sense of how massive the actual loss has been even just in New Mexico,” Duhon said.

“We weren’t even sure if we should buy 2,000 because there were never going to be that many deaths. And then we bought the third thousand,” Rautman said. They then needed a fourth thousand, which is hopefully the last.

“It’d be really nice; Really, really nice if I never had to put out any more. That’s my goal,” Rautman said. She initially planned to stop planting flags on March 25, a year after the first COVID-related death was announced in New Mexico. But now she may continue planting and is not sure when she’ll stop.