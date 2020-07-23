Albuquerque woman delivers much-needed supplies to Navajo Nation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman has raised thousands to help an area of the Navajo Nation hit hard by the pandemic. Caitlin Anderson says the Ramah Chapter needs help accessing supplies because many people don’t have electricity, running water and have limited time to get groceries because of the weekend curfews.

Over the past few months, she’s helped raise almost $15,000 on Facebook. Volunteers buy supplies that have been delivered to about 350 families. That includes garden boxes so people can grow their own food.

“For them, the grocery store, the closest one for them might be over an hour away,” said Anderson. She plans to continue fundraising into the fall. People wanting to help or for more information can visit her website.

