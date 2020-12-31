Albuquerque uses CARES Act funding for childcare, meals, other needs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is revealing how it spent nearly $150 million in federal CARES Act funding. City officials say a good chunk of the money was used to shift employees to new jobs to better serve the public during the pandemic for things like childcare or distributing meals to community members.

Nearly $11 million was used as grants to support local businesses that are struggling. Money was used to boost sanitation and testing at city facilities including the homeless shelter.

Nearly $1 million was used to help families avoid eviction when they couldn’t pay their bills and more than $2 million was used to create internet hot spots for school children who didn’t have access at home.

