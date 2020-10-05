Albuquerque trampoline park reopens; governor’s office says not allowed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque trampoline park is open for business again with new rules for the pandemic. Cool Springs Trampoline Park is now offering up space specifically for what they call ‘exercise purposes.’ The governor’s office says they can’t do that. “This is the very first time, we didn’t even know this was open,” says Isaiah Dereta.

Cool Springs reopened to the public about two weeks ago. “We looked up online and we’re like it’s been six months and we felt comfortable going out at this time so I said let’s go for it,” Dereta says.

They’ve made changes in the face of the coronavirus, operating at 25% capacity. “I had to get my employees back to work, they were running out of unemployment,” says owner Tamara Portnoy.

Staff members fog the park every two hours with disinfectant. They’ve closed their laser tag and rock climbing wall. They even hand out fresh socks to customers. Portnoy says they are operating as a fitness center. “Since gyms are able to reopen at a limited capacity. We decided to try that as a way to be open to the public perhaps in a limited way,” Portnoy says.

The governor’s office says that trampoline parks are classified as close-contact recreational facilities and are not allowed to open. While trampoline parks aren’t explicitly mentioned in the public health order, Portnoy argues, they should be classified as a gym. “The trampolines are great exercise. Jumping on a trampoline is great exercise and the ninja course is great strength training for upper, lower body; Core strength,” Portnoy says.

The governor’s office says a business can’t change its description to get around the public health restrictions. Visitors say they feel safe at the park and want to support a local business. “They are doing a great job honestly at the end of the day, they are going to do what they can to stay open,” Portnoy says.

Places like Hinkle, Cliff’s, and Main event are also considered close-contact recreational facilities; That’s why they’re still closed.

Elevate Trampoline Park in Rio Rancho has also reopened but would not give any details about their safety plans. Gravity Park near Balloon Fiesta Park has closed permanently; It’s unclear if it is related to the pandemic. Fallout Trampoline Arena at Cottonwood has decided to remain closed but has plans to reopen.

