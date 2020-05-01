Albuquerque to open city golf courses Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller will reopen the City’s golf courses with limited operations on Saturday, May 2 following new guidelines issued by the New Mexico Department of Health on Thursday.

The City owns four municipal golf courses that will reopen Saturday, including Arroyo del Oso, Ladera, Los Altos, and Puerto del Sol. The golf facilities at Balloon Fiesta Park will remain closed as that facility is being used as a COVID-19 testing site.

City courses, including course concessionaires, will be following best practices for golf course operations under the current COVID-19 conditions. Golfers should expect some delays and understand that not all servcies may be available.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources