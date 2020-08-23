Albuquerque theater hosting 8 hours of performances to raise money to stay open

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bringing the laughter online, one local theater has continued to provide a unique form of comedy throughout the pandemic.Now it’s hoping the community well help it survive until they can reopen.

Five months ago the Box Performance Space in downtown Albuquerque was filled with laughter. But now the theater has gone quiet since the Coronavirus outbreak. “We want our audiences to be safe. We want our performers to be safe. We have not had a live performance in our venue since March,” said Kristin Berg, Co-artistic Director at The Box.

The Box is well-known for The Show, an improv performance on Friday and Saturday nights. “We create a whole show completely from scratch based off of suggestions from the audience,” says Heather Yeo, Artistic Director, The Show.

Before the pandemic more than 100 people would fill these seats to watch The Show but now, they’re tuning in online from the comfort of their homes.”It’s been really fun, like it’s been good to get the gang back together and get to interact with the audience in sort of the limited way,” Yeo says.

The cast has been doing a free online show from their homes for about a month now. But not being able to sell tickets and fill seats has drained the theater’s savings.

So in about two weeks, they are hosting a Labor Day telethon to raise money for the theater. “We’re hoping to raise $20,000 for that and it’s really to help cover our costs for our overhead here at The Box through March of 2021. Hopefully, by then we’ll be able to reopen,” Berg says.

The telethon will feature eight hours of music, stand-up, and improv performances. Organizers are hopeful people will pitch in to help the theater survive. “We know that the arts are super important to a thriving local economy so we know that we are an important part of what life in Albuquerque is going to look like on the other side,” Yeo says.

That telethon will happen on Sunday, September 6t and you can submit donations online throughout the night. To watch and donate, visit The Box website.