Albuquerque teen uses wish to help healthcare workers

Coronavirus New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque teenager could’ve picked almost anything in the world for himself, but he’s using his one wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation to give back to healthcare workers. “I picked this because I felt like it would be more rewarding to help people, especially in this crisis,” said 17-year-old Sam Neale.

About a year ago, Neale broke his leg skiing. An MRI that followed revealed the La Cueva student had Hodgkins Lymphoma. During his fight, Neale spent a total of 40 nights in the hospital and a lot of additional time with medical professionals. Neale is now in remission, and he wanted to give back to all healthcare workers. 

“The healthcare workers, they were extremely good and like they had to deal with some tough crap, but they were amazing and I just want to kind of give back to them,” said Neale. He is hoping to make at least 100 “wish kits” for healthcare workers, each will be filled with a variety of gifts, cleaning products or personal protective equipment.

Click here for a list of drop-off dates and times. There, you can also find a full list of requested items.

