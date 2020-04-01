Albuquerque stores can’t keep disinfecting wipes on the shelves

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –No matter what store you go to, finding disinfectant wipes right now, is like finding a needle in a haystack. As concerns over COVID-19 continue to mount, people have been cleaning out the virus-killing wipes as soon as they hit the shelves.
The Target web site showed Clorox wipes were in stock at the uptown store. Nothing. The site now shows they’re out of stock.
The Target on Montgomery had more bare shelves. An Albertson’s in the heights, again to no avail.
Clorox advertises the wipes kill almost all viruses, making them a hot commodity. When they are briefly in stock there’s a limit per customer. So to make up for the shortage people are making their own wipes, at home.
“We’re making DIY sanitization wipes,” a woman can be heard saying in her Youtube video.
They’re using common household items, you probably already have. Many people use bleach, paper towels, a container and water.
As for when you might be seeing your local grocery store shelves fully stocked again, stores say they’re restocking as quickly as the products come in.
Clorox has not posted any updates regarding its supply on any of its social media accounts.
