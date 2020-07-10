Albuquerque still seeing lower COVID-19 cases than other southwestern cities in the region

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque metro is driving much of New Mexico’s lastest COVID surge. Over the last month, the county’s daily count has nearly quadrupled averaging around 77 news cases a day in the last week. That’s about one case for every 250 people which compares to how Colorado Springs is doing. The metro’s count is lower than many other cities in the region including Lubbock, Tucson and Denver which are all seeing one case per 100 people.
