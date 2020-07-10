Albuquerque still seeing lower COVID-19 cases than other southwestern cities in the region

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — The president of the Navajo Nation used line-item vetoes on two bills distributing funds from a federal coronavirus relief package. The Navajo Nation Council passed two bills calling for the use of $93.1 million and $42 million from the $600 million the tribe received from the federal government May 6. President Jonathan Nez said in a statement that he vetoed $73 million in specific expenditures because council members attempted to “include pet projects and frivolous spending.”

On Saturday, Nez eliminated $72 million from the $93.1 million approved by the council. The vetoes included $7 million to help individuals whose homes were destroyed by fire, $55 million to 110 tribal chapters for relief aid at the local level and $10 million to the Navajo Nation Judicial Branch to address COVID-19.