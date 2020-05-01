Albuquerque small businesses looking forward to slowly reopening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday’s announcement was great news for small businesses that have been closed for weeks. Nob Hill business owners say the area has been basically a ghost town for the past month. and they’re hoping their new curbside and delivery options will start to revive their businesses and the area as a whole.

“I’m hoping that will help boost business and maybe it will help people to know its ok to go out with the social distancing and not be so afraid of shopping,” says Sharon Gateley, co-owner LaVonBlu.

These businesses say they’ve had to get creative in how they stay in touch with customers and keep business steady. Many of them resorted to mailing orders during the state ordered closures. But they’re hopeful that cutting out the middle man will bring in more customers.

“It looks like things are coming back together the curbside thing will be a huge boost because the customers aren’t going to be hit with the extra mail charge so that’s gonna be nice,” says Chris Losack, Store Manager, Astro-Zombies.

The state is strongly urging businesses to provide and require face masks at work, take workers’ temperatures every day upon entry and space workers out by at least six feet.

