Albuquerque salon makes tough call to remain closed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Under the tiered reopening plan, businesses like hair salons can reopen at 25% capacity. However, one Albuquerque business is choosing to remain closed.

Even though their doors can be open, Alt Salon in northeast Albuquerque is choosing to remain closed for the rest of 2020. “It does ultimately come down to protecting ourselves and the health of everyone around us,” said salon manager Samantha Worm.

After the two-week reset, the team at Alt Salon evaluated what was going on with COVID cases. “Obviously we did see a drop-off during the two-week reset which was great,” said Worm.

That drop of cases wasn’t enough for employees and owners to feel safe. The salon can survive on the little nest egg they’ve saved for at least a few months but the decision still leaves 13 employees without income during the holidays.

“You know it is difficult right now, some of us do have families we do have kids, you know we have Christmas shopping that we need to do,” said Worm. Another risk is losing loyal customers stylists have built over the years.

“They need to get their roots done every six weeks to prevent that grow out,” said Worm. Worm is hoping that when they can reopen again clients will come back but it could be awhile.

“I would love to wait until the county is in yellow,” said Worm. Alt Salon is planning to reevaluate their closure after the holidays.

