Albuquerque retailers excited to be able to re-open

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the day many retailers across the state have been waiting for, a chance to get some business back after being closed for nearly two months. Today, the governor’s new health order went into effect.

All businesses say they’re grateful for being allowed to re-open. Saturday afternoon, a line formed outside of Joann’s on Albuquerque’s westside as customers were also eager to get out and shop.

After closing for more than two months, Strive owner, Nancy Montoya, is more than grateful for the re-opening of her boutique near Paseo and Wyoming.

“Pure excitement and thrill that we can at least try to get some of our volume of business back and see our customers that we love, adore, and miss,” she says.

Struggling to stay afloat during the shutdown, Montoya had to build a website from scratch just to try to draw in customers. Today, is a day she’s been waiting for.

Just a few days ago, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced all retailers are allowed to operate at 25% capacity.

“It’s about 5 customers in addition to our staffing,” says Montoya.

Keeping track of customers has become a new norm, especially for Astro Zombies in Nob Hill.

“We’ve just been policing the door, honestly,” says Chris Losack, Store Manager.

Up until today, the comic book store has been keeping business going by mail and curbside orders. While they’re excited to have some sort of normalcy back, they want their customers to be cautious as they’re out shopping.

“We just want everybody to continue social distancing and doing the right thing so we can all benefit from it,” Losack says.

On top of making sure capacity isn’t breeched, businesses also have to keep up with their sanitation practices and keeping customers at least six feet apart. While they say today is much needed, businesses like Strive are doing their best to adjust to the new norm of shopping during a pandemic.

“Part of it is anxiety. Are people ready to get back out? How do we stay safe? We had to re-think a lot of things,” says Montoya.

To keep with the sanitation, Strive is not allowing any of their customers to try on clothes before purchasing.

The governor is still urging people to stay home whenever possible. The new re-opening rules do not apply to areas hit hardest by the Coronavirus in McKinley, San Juan, and Cibola counties.

