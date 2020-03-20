Albuquerque restaurant serves more than 1,000 free meals

Live Now
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Restaurants might be hurting from the coronavirus pandemic but Nick and Jimmy’s Restaurant in Albuquerque served free meals to anyone who came by Friday.

The owner of Nick and Jimmy’s Restaurant, Anna Marie Kapnison, said they served more than 1,000 free meals to their guests. She said the community has been good to them and they wanted to repay the favor. 

“They’re losing their jobs temporarily, they’re not being able to find groceries in the grocery store, so it’s just a fantastic feeling to be able to help all these people,” said Anna Marie Kapnison, the owner of Nick and Jimmy’s. 

She said they have closed their dining rooms, and have opted for a free meal drive-thru instead. Staff had gloves on and told drivers not to get out of their cars to do their best at social distancing while passing out meals. 

Kapnison said they’re not sure if they’ll do something like this again, she said it depends on the need. 

This is not the only restaurant in town trying to uplift the community, the New Mexico Restaurant Association said there are several serving free meals, as well as donating to shelters and food banks.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

