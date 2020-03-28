Albuquerque Public Schools to begin televising lessons

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is working to reach as many students as possible while they are at home, on television.

The district has teamed up with PBS with the goal of giving parents another tool to home school their children. If you told educator Jennifer Sears at the beginning of the school year that she would end the year on stage broadcasting lessons across New Mexico, she would not have believed you.

“I would have not ever thought that was possible,” Sears said. She is one of 11 APS educators who just wrapped up their first week of filming.

“Insanity,” Sears said. “It’s a little bit frightening and scary. It is different talking to a screen and stuffed animals.”

The district is shooting hour-long lessons for kindergarten through fifth grades, complete with a sign language interpreter and some Spanish speaking classes to air on New Mexico PBS channels. Friday’s lesson was fourth and fifth-grade math, full of games and done with everyday objects people can find around the house.

“Games are a great way to practice and they are fun,” Sears said.

APS curriculum director Jami Jacobson said they started brainstorming the day Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham canceled school for two weeks earlier this month.

“What happens if we don’t go back April 6?” Jacobson asked. “That is what has been in our thoughts as we have been planning this.” Now that that is a reality, the lessons will be streamed for the rest of the year.

“I think this is a fantastic opportunity in order to reach a whole different audience and different medium than I probably ever would have being in one single classroom,” Sears said. While Sears said her new role is challenging, she is thankful for the chance to keep New Mexico students on track. “I am blessed for being able to be part of it,” Sears said.

The programming will begin April 6, which is the day students were set to return. The lessons will air from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The district said sixth through twelfth graders can find resources online or in-person at meal pick-up locations. The programming can be found on channel five in northern and central New Mexico, channel 22 in southern New Mexico and channel three in eastern New Mexico.

