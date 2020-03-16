Albuquerque Public Schools begin free lunch pick-ups

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools kicked off its first day of free meals since the Governor ordered schools closed for three weeks. Although the district was fully prepared, they didn’t see too many people coming through the line.

Staff this morning at Delores Gonzales Elementary School were waiting at the door to the school with bins full of breakfast and lunches for kids. Families drove up and were greeted by staff who would ask how many kids they had and how many meals they needed.

One family said they walked up to the school, was thankful for the opportunity as they say they rely on the free lunch program.

“I think it helps out a lot of people, especially that are in need, that need help,” said one mom that came to pick up lunch with her daughter.

APS says 68%t of its students get free or reduced meals. Last night the Albuquerque Fire and Rescue helped package the meals, which include items like, burritos, cereal, fruit, carrots and milk.

APS says all families can come by to get meals, even if they don’t normally get free or reduced lunch. We also stopped by Washington Middle School who only had one family drive through while we were there, along with Manzano Mesa and Mark Twain Elementary School.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the kids to still get their lunches and to feel a part of the school program,” said Jacyln, a mom that came to pick up meals with here two kids at Mark Twain Elementary School.

The district set the meal pick-ups like a drive-through so families and school staff can limit contact. The district does have 89 locations set up for the program, which will be going on for the next three weeks, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

A district spokesperson said it served 7,803 meals out of the 12,000 that were prepared. They said the excess meals were taken to homeless shelters.

