Albuquerque Pride festivities for 2020 canceled

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Pride Inc., who puts on the annual Pridefest, Pride Parade, and Candlelight Vigil, announced Wednesday they would be canceling this year’s events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and look forward to your participation next year for Albuquerque PrideFest 2021 events,” read the statement. Those who have bought tickets will receive full refunds and be contacted via email in a few days to confirm the refund was issued. Anyone with questions can call (505) 873-8084 ext. 21.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞