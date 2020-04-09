Albuquerque Pride festivities for 2020 canceled

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Pride Inc., who puts on the annual Pridefest, Pride Parade, and Candlelight Vigil, announced Wednesday they would be canceling this year’s events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and look forward to your participation next year for Albuquerque PrideFest 2021 events,” read the statement. Those who have bought tickets will receive full refunds and be contacted via email in a few days to confirm the refund was issued. Anyone with questions can call (505) 873-8084 ext. 21.

