Albuquerque Police Chaplain Unit prepares for return to service

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They respond in a family’s moment of crisis. But since the pandemic, volunteer chaplains for the Albuquerque Police Department have been standing down. Now, they’re gearing up to get back to work.

When the coronavirus hit New Mexico, volunteers with APD’s Chaplain Unit said they weren’t immediately prepared with personal protective equipment or PPE. Now, they’re making changes to protect themselves and the public and return to service in June.

“We did not really have masks, and now we are being provided those, we didn’t have gloves available, and now the department has these for us and we’re ready to go, they’re in each one of our vehicles,” explained Chaplain Barb Tegtmeier, with APD’s Chaplain Unit.

Chaplain Tegtmeier said she and the other 12 volunteer chaplains that work directly with the Albuquerque Police Department are ready to start responding to calls again next month. The chaplains have been standing down since April to keep themselves and the public safe, especially since most of them are older and considered higher risk.

In the last month, APD has been coordinating with the city on a plan to safely bring the chaplains back to work. Chaplains respond to calls at people’s homes after someone dies. They work 24-hour shifts, and calls can range from suicides, and unattended deaths, to homicides.

“Within 30 minutes prior to us arriving, they’ve had EMTs there, and officers show up in their own homes, so I really can’t reiterate enough the calm presence that ‘Ah, somebody’s here just for us,'” explained Tegtmeier.

The chaplains offer comfort through prayer and support and work to keep families in the loop during the chaos of a police investigation.

When they return to serve the community in June, Tegtmeier said they’ll maintain social distancing and meet with families outside when possible. She said APD is also providing officers and chaplains with free COVID-19 testing and antibody testing as needed.

During their stand-down, chaplains have still provided virtual support to officers as needed and continue serving the community in other ways. Tegtmeier said she helped organize ‘Project Hope,’ a ministry to feed families in need after an officer came into contact with a family that needed food during a welfare check in March.

She said her neighborhood and church came together to provide donations and meals for families in need. “We have spent over $7,000 in the last five weeks serving families out in our community here in southwest area command,” said Tegtmeier.

The Chaplain Unit does not have an exact date on when they’ll return to service. Tegtmeier said they are awaiting official word from the City of Albuquerque.

