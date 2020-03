Albuquerque parks to remain open during citywide closures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City says it has no immediate plans to close down local parks.

Mayor Tim Keller says he’s actually encouraging people to get outside and exercise during the pandemic but reminds people to keep 6 feet apart. Groups of ten or more are not allowed to congregate in parks. The Director of Parks and Rec says his employees are working hard to keep parks disinfected.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources