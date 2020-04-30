1  of  2
Live Now
Gov. Lujan Grisham provides update on COVID-19 response WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Albuquerque organization to receive $1M grant to increase telehealth services

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that an Albuquerque organization will be receiving $1 million in grant money to increase telehealth access and distant care services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Family Voices, Inc.: Family Engagement for Children with Special Health Care Needs was one of four recipients across the country to be awarded grant money. HHS through the Health Resources and Services Administration awarded $15 million in total to help prevent and respond to COVID-19. The award supports areas in maternal and child health, pediatric care, maternal health care, state public health systems and family engagement for children with special health care needs.

“This new funding will help expand telehealth infrastructure that is already being used during the pandemic to provide essential care, especially to the most vulnerable, including pregnant women and children with special health care needs,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar in a press release. “This funding will also help clinicians use telehealth nationally by streamlining the process to obtain multi-state licensure. With the significant flexibilities President Trump has provided around telehealth payments and technology, plus state actions around licensing, we have created historic opportunities for care to be delivered safely and conveniently via telehealth.”

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video