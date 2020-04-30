Albuquerque organization to receive $1M grant to increase telehealth services

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that an Albuquerque organization will be receiving $1 million in grant money to increase telehealth access and distant care services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Family Voices, Inc.: Family Engagement for Children with Special Health Care Needs was one of four recipients across the country to be awarded grant money. HHS through the Health Resources and Services Administration awarded $15 million in total to help prevent and respond to COVID-19. The award supports areas in maternal and child health, pediatric care, maternal health care, state public health systems and family engagement for children with special health care needs.

“This new funding will help expand telehealth infrastructure that is already being used during the pandemic to provide essential care, especially to the most vulnerable, including pregnant women and children with special health care needs,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar in a press release. “This funding will also help clinicians use telehealth nationally by streamlining the process to obtain multi-state licensure. With the significant flexibilities President Trump has provided around telehealth payments and technology, plus state actions around licensing, we have created historic opportunities for care to be delivered safely and conveniently via telehealth.”

