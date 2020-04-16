Albuquerque Open Space offering virtual clubs for the family

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Open Space Visitor Center announced Thursday it would be holding Family Nature Club events online via Zoom beginning Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

“While we can’t gather all of our kids together at the Visitor Center right now, the Open Space Division wanted to find a way to bring nature to you,” Open Space Superintendent Colleen Langan–McRoberts said. “Holding virtual Family Nature Club events give families even more of an opportunity to explore the natural areas right in their own backyards and around their homes.”

The virtual Family Nature Club for Littles is aimed at helping kids ages 3-7 and their parents to discover fun and engaging ways to get out and explore the natural world in their own backyard. The session is 45 minutes and kids will be encouraged to play and interact with their immediate outdoor environment, share their observations, and experiences with other kids.

Registration is completed through Zoom and no account creation is required. You can register on the open space website.

