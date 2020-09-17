WATCH LIVE: Albuquerque officials provide update on COVID-19 impact on Solid Waste Dept.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and City of Albuquerque Solid Waste Director Matthew Whelan will provide updates on the current status of the Solid Waste Department during the coronavirus pandemic at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 17. KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page.

During a news conference on Wednesday, the mayor, the Albuquerque Fire Department, Albuquerque Police Department, and New Mexico State Police announced the launch of the first phase of a $38 million upgrade to public radio systems and equipment. City officials say the equipment is crucial to getting first responders from multiple agencies to coordinate in an emergency.

News Conferences