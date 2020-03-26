Albuquerque offers public relief at 4 centers across city

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is now help for people struggling to get food or hygiene products. Albuquerque has set up four public relief centers at the locations of Health and Social Service Centers which are in each quadrant of the city.

Health and Social Service Centers

Each of these centers has services and supplies like monthly food boxes and a clothing bank. There is also a limited supply of diapers and hygiene products.

Each center also has an eviction prevention program funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

