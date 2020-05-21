Albuquerque nurse helps COVID-19 dialysis patients in Chicago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Each day, front line workers are putting their lives on the line to help people during the coronavirus pandemic. An Albuquerque nurse selflessly volunteered to work in one of the hardest-hit areas in the U.S. with people who were immunocompromised. The nurse spent almost a month working with critical patients in Chicago hospitals. She said it was a great way to celebrate recoveries, but tough to watch people suffer from this virus.

In Chicago, the coronavirus has hit hard. Short-staffed, Chicago area hospitals called for reinforcements last month and an Albuquerque nurse answered the call. “When they sent out the request for volunteers, for me it was an automatic,” said Sandy Nichols.

Nichols has been a nurse for 15 years. She works with dialysis patients here at Fresenius Kidney Care in Albuquerque. While in Chicago, she worked with dialysis patients fighting the coronavirus. “Dialysis patients in general, they’re already immune-compromised, they already have the inability to heal from things well,” said Nichols.

During her time there, Nichols endured heartbreaking moments. “She was doing pretty good,” Nichols said recalling a patient. “She was on oxygen but she sat and talked to me and within less than a week she was on a ventilator and passed away because of the virus. She couldn’t function anymore, she couldn’t get past it.”

There were also moments of triumph. “A patient who was on a ventilator when I got there and was able to come off the ventilator and be up and talking and walking and actually got discharged while I was still there,” recalled Nichols. “Some of the hospitals were making it a point and calling it a ‘code joy’ and so they would announce it over the intercom code joy and played music and staff would go out to the exit and they would be out there clapping and just wishing the patient well.”

In all, it was an experience Nichols will never forget. “Going out and helping people who are in need is part of why I’m a nurse,” said Nichols.

After almost a month working in Chicago, Nichols is back in Albuquerque working with dialysis patients again. Nichols said healthcare workers do not have to abide by the state’s 14-day isolation rule if they travel out of state to work during this pandemic. She was back at work Wednesday.

