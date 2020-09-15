Albuquerque Museum reopens Tuesday with timed ticketing, limited capacity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum is reopening its doors on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Museums have been given the green light to reopen but will look much different.

The museum in Old Town will have several new safety measures in place such as limited capacity and social distancing, engineering and administrative controls, strict cleaning protocols, and will require face masks. There are also changes to the museum’s admission process.

In order to operate at a limited capacity, timed reservations must be booked online. All visitors, including children and Museum members, must secure a timed ticket ahead of their visit. Tickets will not be sold at the Museum.

At this time due to COVID-19, free days, free passes, and discounts cannot be honored.

In accordance with the state’s health order, staff and museum visitors are required to wear a mask or face covering. Masks will also be available to purchase in the Museum Store. Children 2-years-old and younger are not required to wear face coverings.

As the Museum will be operating at 25% capacity, vinyl markers have been installed on the floors to assist with social distancing. Customer barriers have also been installed at the admissions desk.

The museum has removed or restricted access to interactive screens as well as some other exhibition components. Sanitation stations and supplies are available and exhibits and surfaces will be sanitized routinely throughout the day.

While the Museum Store will resume on its normal business hours Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the cafe, Slate at the Museum, will remain closed until further notice. There will also be no docent-guided tours at this time.

Albuquerque Museum will continue to offer online experiences on its website and social media. Tickets to the Albuquerque Museum cost $6 for adults, $5 for residents, $4 for seniors, and children 12 and under are free.

The Albuquerque Museum is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

