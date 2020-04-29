Albuquerque moms take on new TikTok hobby during quarantine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After being cooped up in their homes for weeks now, some Albuquerque moms have found a new hobby that could make them stand out as the “cool mom.” Many mothers are spending their time on TikTok to help pass the time.

The social media app “TikTok” isn’t exactly new and at first, only attracted young children. The Project Manager for the Albuquerque Moms Blog says she and her fellow mom-friends found themselves giving in to peer pressure with all the extra free time on their hands.

“Look at all the fun you can have. Look at all the ways that you can involve your family. It can be a bonding experience,” says Jessica Martinez.

Martinez took to the Albuquerque Moms Blog to write about her experience as a mom on TikTok. As a mom of two, she says had it not been for the quarantine, she never would’ve found herself on the app, let alone enjoying it.

Another Albuquerque mom, Brandi Konold, says her LBJ Middle School son has been on the app for a while. She decided to download it last week after seeing videos on the app she wanted to try to re-create.

While she’s enjoying her time learning how to use TikTok, her son hasn’t exactly given her his stamp of approval. “She’s always like scrolling through it and looking at the videos and she sees every single video and she’s like, oh I can do that. Then she’ll try it, and she can’t do it at all,” says Ezra Konold.

TikTok is taking off with many moms in their 30s, millennials, who grew up in the time when social media was starting to take off. This app is also popular globally as people continue to be stuck at home. Many people say this is a fun way to get their minds off of this pandemic.

