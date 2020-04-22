Albuquerque mayor squashes ‘myth’ about Milne helipad’s purpose

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is clarifying what it says is a “myth” about a new helipad built in the parking lot of Milne Stadium near I-25 and Coal Avenue.

A Phoenix-based construction firm with offices in Albuquerque, Sunland Asphalt began building the helipad late last week as an alternative helicopter landing site for the nearby Presbyterian Hospital.

At a Tuesday news briefing, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said the helipad is not being built to transport out of state COVID-19 patients into Albuquerque for treatment. “I know for a while it was going around that (the helipad) is for, to fly in patients from Arizona, that is just not true and it never was,” Keller said.

Keller says the misinformation came from “an out of state construction company” that “literally just got it wrong and didn’t know what they were talking about.”

KRQE News 13 first received claims about the helipad’s purpose in a news release sent Saturday by a spokeswoman for Sunland Asphalt. In the release, Sunland Asphalt’s spokeswoman claimed the helipad was being built for “incoming COVID-19 patients” from out-of-state. However, that company statement did not attribute the claims about the helipad’s purpose to any government agency or health care facility. It’s still unclear why the company made that statement or where their information came from.

A spokeswoman for Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Nora Meyers Sackett said Tuesday the helipad is being built in preparation for a surge of New Mexico patients.

“There are currently preparations being made to establish an additional helipad in Albuquerque, in conjunction with Presbyterian, but it has no relation to Arizona – it’s part of additional preparations for transporting patients within New Mexico in order to be prepared when the COVID-19 surge hits different areas of the state,” Meyers Sackett wrote in a statement.

A spokeswoman for Presbyterian Hospital further confirmed information about the helipad’s purpose in a statement Tuesday:

“Presbyterian did request a helipad from the city (of Albuquerque) as we prepared for possible scenarios caused by a patient surge in New Mexico. This was done only in preparation for a surge and is not currently being used.” Melanie Mozes, Director of Communications, Presbyterian Healthcare Services

A spokeswoman for the Sunland Asphalt’s public relations firm didn’t respond to an inquiry about the clarification on its initial statements about the purpose of the helipad’s construction as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources