Albuquerque man claims woman coughed in his face at local co-op

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man says it was just a typical day at the local co-op until a woman came into the store and put his health at risk. Now, he’s hoping his story can be a warning to others. People come in and out of the La Montañita Co-op in Nob Hill all day and many of them are wearing masks. On Saturday, an Albuquerque man says he forgot his mask and says another customer gave him a rude reminder on why he shouldn’t leave home without it.

“I was standing in line. A lady walked passed me, removed her mask, coughed in my face, put her mask back on and continued walking,” says Marco Roybal. He says the woman told him she was tired of people not wearing masks out in public. That’s when Roybal pulled out his camera to take a photo of the woman, who then flipped him off.

No charges have been filed yet. Roybal did report the woman to the police but doesn’t expect much to come out of the investigation but he does have a message for her. “It doesn’t matter what anybody’s doing, what you think is right or wrong. It doesn’t give you the right to cough in somebody’s face. It doesn’t give you the right to put somebody’s life at risk,” he says.

The staff was not able to say anything and calls to the store manager were never returned. However, staff did say this type of behavior is not welcomed at their store and that person would be kicked out. They also sanitize their carts and the store on an hourly basis, every day.

As for Roybal, he says he’s going to quarantine himself for the next seven days and then get himself tested. He also wants to remind people to be kind to one another during this time. Albuquerque Police say they do not have the report yet and are unable to give an update.

