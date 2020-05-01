Albuquerque Kids Zoo pops up in Northeast Heights neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many kids are feeling cooped up these days, unable to go to some of their favorite places during quarantine. But one group of kids has come up with a way to bring a special outing to their own neighborhood.

“I was tired of them just sitting and watching TV, or playing video games and so we watched a show, that the kids made a zoo on the show, and I said, ‘why don’t you guys do that?'” said Erin Johns.

John’s kids then created The Albuquerque Kids Zoo in their neighborhood near Candelaria and Chelwood Park. Neighboring kids have joined in on drawings and images that hang along the fence…they even placed stuffed animal versions behind it.

“I really liked how they named it… because it’s after kids, and not grown-ups,” said Claire, a neighbor who also contributed to the zoo.

Families often walk by and take in the sights. “It was great, seeing them out here and active, getting their zoo together. Something to watch when I come up and get my mail everyday,” said Richard Neely.

Neely is their nextdoor neighbor and says he’s watched the zoo grow over time. “You have to get up a little bit, and see the different areas… forest, sea animals all the different areas. They did a great job,” Neely said.

And it’s uniting people of all ages. “It was fun to see the different neighbors walk through or drive through and stop and look at everything and smile, and that’s good with all this craziness going on,” says Johns.

