Albuquerque juvenile treatment center on COVID-19 Rapid Response Watchlist

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A juvenile treatment center in Albuquerque has landed on the state’s COVID-19 Watchlist The Sequoyah Adolescent Treatment Center on Pan America provides treatment and rehabilitation for juveniles with a history of violence.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the agency to find out how many cases they’ve had in the last two weeks; The answer? Three, all staff members, and no residents. Officials say they have been aggressive in testing and contact tracing since the COVID-19 pandemic began and are proud of their low numbers.

A Rapid Response is triggered when a business reports one or more positive COVID-19 cases in a day. Four Rapid Responses in two weeks could get a business closed down.

