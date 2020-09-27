Albuquerque jewelry store rebuilds after being rammed by stolen trucks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been more than seven months since a stolen truck plowed into an Albuquerque jewelry store. Now, through the rebuilding process and even a pandemic, the business has managed to move forward.

It’s been a rough several months for Pat and Lucille Long of Dad’s Fine Jewelers. “It took two windows and then the bars, threw the bars and a lot of the block and brick,” Pat told KRQE News 13 back in February.

Now, their store looks brand new. It didn’t come without any challenges, though.

In February, police say two men stole several trucks and rammed one of them into the jewelry store near Wyoming and Candelaria. It was all caught on security video and police were able to track down one of the suspects, Leroy Martinez.

It left the store completely destroyed. Today, Pat believes everything happened for a reason and he and his wife are appreciative of the things that have happened in the past few months. “We didn’t want it to be a new store this way, but it freshened it up. We had had discussions about someday remodeling the store,” says Lucille.

After being closed for four months to remodel and because of the pandemic, the Longs have implemented safety precautions to keep them and their customers safe. “We have a big sign to come in with a mask. We’re only allowing so many people in at a time,” says Pat.

The couple continues to be thankful for the continued support during their lowest times. “I’m just happy to be back in business with the people. The support of the customers coming back and the community,” Pat says.

The Longs say the continued support from the community is the reason that kept them in business. Meanwhile, Leroy Martinez racked up another charge just a month after this incident. Police found him with heroin and charged him with possession.