Albuquerque Inspector General Ken Bramlett dies from COVID-19 complications

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A top city official has died from COVID-19 complications. Ken Bramlett took over as the city’s inspector general last year. He died Tuesday night following complications from the virus. Bramlett was 67-years-old.

“Ken was born and raised in Marietta, Georgia, and was a Bull Dog fan through and through. Ken is survived by his wife of 26 years, Jennifer, their five children, and a sweet dog, Lulu,” said the Bramlett family in a news release Wednesday.

Mayor Tim Keller also spoke on Bramlett’s death.

“The harsh reality of this pandemic struck close to home yet again today. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Ken Bramlett, a man who was truly dedicated to transparency and integrity. A former Marine, Ken applied the Corps’ core values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment to his work with the City. He will be dearly missed, and our hearts are with the Bramlett family,” said Mayor Keller in the same news release.

According to the same news release, city council appointed Bramlett in January 2019, filling the position that had been vacant at the time. Before his appointment, Bramlett served as the Inspector General of the Los Angeles Unified School District from 2013 to 2018, the Inspector General for the Georgia Department of Public Health from 2011 to 2018, and the Director of Investigative Services for the State of Georgia in 1998. Before his employment in Georgia, Bramlett served in various command positions for the Cobb County Police Department for 23 years after serving in the Marine Corps as a Military Police Desk Sergeant and supervisor according to the same news release.

“Mr. Bramlett was an outstanding steward of government transparency and public service,” said Council President Pat Davis in a news release Wednesday. “Since his appointment to Inspector General, he had worked diligently with the Council to bring accountability to our City’s operations. Ken and I found kinship as graduates of the FBI academy and shared family connections we excitedly discovered. He was a true friend and professional and I will miss those conversations and his friendship. Our heartfelt condolences go out to this family and friends.”

Bramlett earned his B.S. from Shorter College and his MPA from Columbus State University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, 162nd Session, and Georgia Law Enforcement Command College. Ken was selected for the 10th delegation of the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange to the State of Israel and was also a Certified Fraud Examiner, Certified Inspector General, Certified Inspector General Inspector/Evaluator, and a Certified Board Adviser according to the same news release.

