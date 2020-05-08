Live Now
Albuquerque hires consultant to advise use of federal aid

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has hired a consultant to help them figure out the best way to spend federal aid money during the pandemic.

The City of Albuquerque received $150 million last month from the first federal stimulus bill, the CARES Act which is a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief fund. Funds can only be used by local governments for costs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic from March 1 and December 30.

Anything that is left over from the $150 million will go back to the federal government. The Albuquerque Journal is reporting that they are using roughly $100,000 of that to hire Guidehouse Inc. to help them with things like identifying reimbursable expenditures and how to maximize financial support.

Albuquerque’s chief financial officer told the Journal that Guidehouse as national expertise in “disaster recovery consulting”. At this point, the city has recorded $3 million in expenses from COVID-19 and includes PPE for first responders as well as the deep cleaning of facilities like the 911 call center.

Current CARES Act guidance from the federal government prohibits revenue replacement. The city’s chief administrative officer told the Journal that the city expects to use all of the funds and that it can go toward city payroll for some employees who are addressing COVID-19.

