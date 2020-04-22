Albuquerque high school holds virtual elections for student body

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque high school is changing up how students campaign for office during the shutdown. Sandia High School has created a web page filled with campaign videos and a link for students to vote.

Normally students running for student council or officer positions give their speeches in front of their classmates during their lunch periods but this year potential student leaders sent in their recorded speeches and the school posted them online. Organizers say they’ve been advertising the election on social media to get more students involved in voting.

“They had applied right before we left, or we had to go. And I felt bad, I thought they still want to run to be officers, I have 22 students interested in being leaders for next year and so I still wanted to give them an opportunity to do an election and have voting and everything,” says Ann Holmes, Activities Director, Sandia High School.

Election organizers say even after they’re allowed back on campus, they might keep this model because they feel they are reaching more students online. Students can watch the videos now, voting will be open Thursday and Friday. The results of the virtual election will be posted on Monday. The website to watch the campaign videos is public but voters must have a valid student ID and password and can only vote once.

