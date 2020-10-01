Albuquerque haunted house attraction modified for COVID-19 safe practices

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The coronavirus pandemic has certainly changed the way people celebrate holidays. The next one on the calendar is Halloween and one local haunted house said it’s ready to give people a scare while staying safe.

“You’re definitely going to have a good scare,” said NM Slaughterhouse Attraction’s operator, Daniel Casillas. “We’re really excited with the new scare tactics, there’s a lot of scenery happening here as you can tell, we’ve got a lot going on here, we’ve got some thunder, some lightning.”

Thrill seekers are in for a Halloween treat this year at the New Mexico Slaughterhouse Attraction in Cottonwood Mall but this haunted house will bring the screams, safely.

“This year because of the COVID-practices, we’ve had to adjust with that and we’re totally okay with that,” said Casillas. “We’re excited with the new ways we’re doing this and I don’t think it was an issue at all.”

In the past, staff would jump out and grab people to add to the thrill of things, but this year you won’t see any of that. “There isn’t going to be any touching, that’s our big thing for the New Mexico Slaughterhouse,” said Casillas. “We don’t have any touching of course because of the COVID.”

Although they’ve changed things up a little bit, they said people will still get a thrill. “This year we are definitely trying to keep the spirit up for the Halloween season because nobody has been able to go out and do things so we’re excited,” said Casillas.

They will also limit the number of people inside the haunted house at a time. The haunted house starts on October 1 through the rest of October. You can buy tickets online or at the ticket counter.

Latest News: