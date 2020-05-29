Albuquerque gyms prepare for June 1 reopening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Getting back to the gym has been on the minds of many. And since the governor announced they can reopen Monday, local gyms are in overdrive, getting prepared.

“We started bringing back members of our team last week, and they are all extremely excited to get back to servicing our community. We had a huge response from our membership base while we were closed. They’re really excited to see us re-open our doors and they feel very confident in the practices that we put in place to make sure they’re safe when we re-open,” said Maria Lamar with Defined Fitness.

Lamar said at their locations they will be checking everyone’s temperature who enters the building. They will have six feet distance markers throughout the gym, and all staff will be required to wear masks and gloves. Chuze Fitness, another popular Albuquerque gym, is preparing to open it’s doors next week. The staff has been thoroughly cleaning the facility.

Normally open 24 hours, they will be closing at midnight for deep cleaning, and will strongly encourage its members to wear masks. The owner of Snap Fitness says they’re taking all the proper measures to open safely, but they do have some mixed feelings.

“I’m excited to be getting open finally, unfortunately, we had to take on a lot of debt to cover expenses, with no revenue coming in. So that’s a downside and then the additional requirements we have to be open is a challenge,” said owner Lynn Nannermann.

As gyms will only be allowed 50% capacity, places like Defined have a plan in place as they hit that capacity to keep members outside, they will be distanced and given a time estimate on entry. They will continue to offer group classes on Facebook and Instagram.

A spokesperson for Chuze says they will not be opening with classes, however, they are working with local guidelines and regulations to determine when and how to reopen the classes. Under the governor’s order, gyms with pools, sauna’s and hot tubs will not be allowed to open those areas.

