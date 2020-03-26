Albuquerque gym loaning out free equipment to members

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans are starting to hunker down, during the stay-at-home order. But that doesn’t mean they’re giving up on staying active. The owners at Sandia Fitness have been loaning out gym equipment like weights and much more to their members all for free so they can stay fit at home.

Matt Biggs is one of the owners of Sandia Fitness off Candelaria Road. He says times have been tough for him and other businesses in New Mexico with the coronavirus pandemic.

Biggs said they closed last week when the governor announced non-essential businesses like malls, movie theatres, and gyms would need to be shut down. When he told his members they were closing, he thought it was a no-brainer to loan out the gym equipment to them for free during the closure.

“Crossfit gyms are typically pretty close with their members and it’s in our interest to keep them in shape and engaged,” said Biggs. “It wasn’t necessarily altruism, it was just we wanted our members to continue to be able to work out.” He said out of their 70 members at the gym, more than 30 of them jumped on the opportunity.

Just like thousands of businesses throughout the state, Biggs said they’ll reopen when the government says it’s okay.

They’re not the only gym in town trying to stay connected with their members. Other gyms are providing online work-out classes.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources