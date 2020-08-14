Albuquerque grandparents share COVID-19 recovery story

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque couple says they are thankful to still be alive after getting coronavirus from a family member. David and Angelina Martinez have been married for 15 years. The couple is in their 70’s and they have five kids and 13 grandkids.

While their parents are at work, the pair will typically babysit the grandkids. But last month, the grandparents say one of their grandkids tested positive for coronavirus just two days after being around them.”We just had our granddaughter come over and we got it,” David Martinez says.

To be safe, the couple says they got tested at Balloon Fiesta Park and their results were positive. “It was a pressing pain on my chest, I felt like I had to pull something off me so I could breathe and I couldn’t breathe,” Angelina Martinez says. And it didn’t take long for things to take a turn for the worst for Angelina. “By the second day on Sunday, I just couldn’t even hold my head up. So they came, the ambulance, and took me to the hospital. Those nurses were awesome,” Angelina says.

Angelina spent five days in the hospital where she was treated with Remdesivir and antibiotics. “It was hard to see her so sick. There was one time I though we were saying our goodbyes which was very hard but she’s home, she’s a strong woman,” David says.

The couple says they no longer have the virus but say they still don’t feel 100%. They hope their story will encourage grandparents to take extra precautions and remind everyone else to do their part. “Wear a mask. Just wear a mask,” David says. According to the state’s latest numbers, kids ages 0 to 9 make up 5% of the state’s cases.