Albuquerque flower shop sees increase in business during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As Valentine’s Day approaches, an Albuquerque flower shop is preparing for what it expects to be a busy year. This year, Lisa Velarde the owner of Signature Sweets and Flowers is suggesting people place their orders early because she’s preparing for a busier than usual holiday.

Velarde says they’ve lost business throughout the year because weddings, proms, and quinceaneras are being canceled due to the pandemic. She says she’s managed to keep the doors open at her shop on Coors near Sequoia because, with all the added stress, people are looking for ways to express their love. “It’s been a blessing this year, people are still sending gifts, sending love. Right now it’s so important to show love,” said Velarde.

She says more people seem to be ordering flowers on a day to day basis, rather than waiting for special occasions. “We’re still standing because people are sending everyday things,” said Velarde.

She thinks that’s because people are missing their friends and family. “A lot of people can’t see their loved ones so at least they’re sending something saying, ‘I’m here, I love you,” said Velarde.

She thinks the pandemic has had an unexpected effect on people, helping them appreciate the smaller joys in life much more. “You know what I’ve noticed, a lot of people are calling in and telling us how beautiful, and thank you. Before we didn’t get that,” said Velarde.

The shop uses disinfected vases and offers contact-free delivery leaving the gift at the door, and making sure it’s taken inside before they leave.