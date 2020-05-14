Albuquerque firefighters make special visit to children at UNMH

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday, Albuquerque firefighters paid a visit to sick kids and UNM Hospitals, who can’t have visitors because of COVID-19.

“She was really happy. This meant a lot to her and to us as parents. This is so awesome,” said parent Jerome Garcia.

One parent whose daughter has been in treatment for a year says the visit Thursday afternoon really lifted his daughter’s spirits. She enjoyed the crew as they used a ladder truck to visit the children through the window.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources