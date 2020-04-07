1  of  2
Live Now
Pres. Trump, White House coronavirus task force plan Tuesday briefing WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Albuquerque Facebook group makes masks for front-line workers, seek material donations

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: , KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of people in Albuquerque have come together to help front-line workers batting the coronavirus. The group calls themselves the “Merry Mask Makers of ABQ” and are making asks with whatever they have.

“I said I’m going to make a group that I can help organize and see if we can get these seamstresses rolling, and all these wonderful ladies just jumped aboard and just started making masks and delivering them,” said Dawn Mills-Mata. “Then I’m washing them and then we’re sending them out into the community. So it’s a group effort and I have a team of ladies who are making the masks and they are the magic hands behind the scenes.”

Dawn Mills-Mata is the founder of the local Merry Mask Makers group. She teamed up with a group in Colorado doing the same thing to get some advice.

So far, the woman in Albuquerque have made hundreds of masks. One woman in the group has even made hair pieces that can be used to secure the elastic from the masks.

Mata says between the volunteers making the masks, delivering them and donating the supplies, they have a group of more than 240 people helping out.

The mask they are making are being made out of fabric, hair ties and elastic. They are also playing filters inside and delivering them to first responders and anyone in the medical field.

If you would like to donate any materials needed to make the mask, the group will happily accept them. To get in touch with the Merry Mask Makers, message them on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞