Albuquerque Facebook group makes masks for front-line workers, seek material donations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of people in Albuquerque have come together to help front-line workers batting the coronavirus. The group calls themselves the “Merry Mask Makers of ABQ” and are making asks with whatever they have.

“I said I’m going to make a group that I can help organize and see if we can get these seamstresses rolling, and all these wonderful ladies just jumped aboard and just started making masks and delivering them,” said Dawn Mills-Mata. “Then I’m washing them and then we’re sending them out into the community. So it’s a group effort and I have a team of ladies who are making the masks and they are the magic hands behind the scenes.”

Dawn Mills-Mata is the founder of the local Merry Mask Makers group. She teamed up with a group in Colorado doing the same thing to get some advice.

So far, the woman in Albuquerque have made hundreds of masks. One woman in the group has even made hair pieces that can be used to secure the elastic from the masks.

Mata says between the volunteers making the masks, delivering them and donating the supplies, they have a group of more than 240 people helping out.

The mask they are making are being made out of fabric, hair ties and elastic. They are also playing filters inside and delivering them to first responders and anyone in the medical field.

If you would like to donate any materials needed to make the mask, the group will happily accept them. To get in touch with the Merry Mask Makers, message them on their Facebook page.