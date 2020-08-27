City of Albuquerque expanding grant program to retailers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is expanding its grant program for struggling businesses to retailers. Eighty restaurants have taken advantage of the $281,000 in grants to expand outdoor dining to sidewalks and parking lots.

“Sector-by-sector, we’re working to keep the bottom from falling out of the local economy. From construction to restaurants, to the arts, we’ve stepped up for local business and helped save countless jobs. Now we’re expanding that help to struggling local retailers,” said Mayor Tim Keller in a news release Thursday.

Now the city is offering $100,000 to help the retail industry. Each business can receive between $2,500 and $10,000 to expand outdoor shopping. The application is on the city’s website.

According to the same news release, the city offered $750,000 in direct business support grants to 150 local businesses with the help of the One Albuquerque Fund. The city also says the Keller administration has also waived or deferred some fees for inspections, permitting, and business registration, amounting to more than $1 million in the additional stimulus.

Businesses interested must meet the following qualifications:

Current City of Albuquerque business registration;

Must be in good standing with the New Mexico Taxation & Revenue Department for filing and payments of gross receipts, use, and withholding taxes; and

Must have a City Temporary Outdoor Retail permit for the type of outdoor retail space for which they are applying for funding.

